NEUFC begin Durand campaign in style with 3-1 win over Malaysian side

Shillong, Aug 2 (PTI) Defending champions NorthEast United FC secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Malaysian Armed Forces FT (ATM FA) in their opening Group E match of the Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Saturday.

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, the top scorer from last season's ISL, starred for NEUFC with a stunning hat-trick (23’, 29’, 70’) to kick off the title defence in style.

For the losers, Mohammad Amir scored a consolation goal in the 88th minute.

The match started with both teams pressing hard and battling for possession. However, the breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when debutant Andres Rodriguez delivered a sublime through ball for Ajaraie, who coolly slotted it past the keeper with his left foot, sending it into the right corner.

Just six minutes later, the Moroccan doubled the lead after a sublime team move. Initiated by Ajaraie himself, the forward played it wide to Jithin, who dazzled the defence with close control inside the box before squaring it back. Ajaraie made no mistake from close range, smashing it into the roof of the net.

Lalbiakdika had an opportunity to make it 3-0 in the 39th minute but failed to keep his volley down. Moments later, Jithin floated in a cross for Ajaraie, but the Malaysian keeper was quick off his line to cut out the danger.

The best chance for the visitors came just before halftime, when Ibrahim Muhamat’s curling effort from the edge of the box was palmed away by Dipesh Chauhan.

The second half began on an even footing, with both sides probing but unable to create any clear-cut chances early on. In the 59th minute, a shot from Muhammad Amir Faizal was blocked by Highlanders’ defender Lalbiakdika, who had come on at halftime to replace Zabaco.

The Malaysian Armed Forces began to show more attacking intent, coming close on two occasions in the final 10 minutes. However, they failed to capitalise, with poor finishing letting them down.

Despite the Malaysian Armed Forces enjoying a momentary better spell, it was Ajaraie again who delivered the knockout blow. In the 70th minute, Bekey Oram delivered a lofted diagonal from the right half-space that found Ajaraie on the left. The Moroccan danced past defenders before curling a majestic left-footed shot into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick and seal the game.

The Malaysian Armed Forces finally pulled one back in the 88th minute, with Muhammad Amir Faisal converting from close range, but it proved no more than a late consolation. PTI AM AM KHS