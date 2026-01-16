Never experienced this before: Bangladesh players' body head says getting death threats

Dhaka, Jan 16 (PTI) Bangladesh's Cricketers' Welfare Association (CWAB) President Mohammad Mithun has said that he has received death threats for taking a stand for the players after they were targeted with derogatory comments by a top Board official.

In an interview to 'Cricbuzz', Mithun reiterated that he wants the national team to play next month's T20 World Cup but not with any security worries. Bangladesh is demanding that its four preliminary World Cup games be moved from India to Sri Lanika on account of security issues.

The players in the country boycotted the sport after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Najmul Islam said that they would not be compensated if the team is withdrawn from the mega-event should the ICC refuse to relocate its matches. He also said that the players have achieved little to justify a payout.

"I've never had an experience like this. It's the first time in my life. I don't remember ever being involved in controversial talk. It's going over my head - when have I ever spoken against the country?" Mithun said.

"I don't know how to take this or describe it as it happens with me for the first time. I haven't used any word that goes against the country; I only spoke for the interest of cricket and the players.

"There is no personal issue here. Since I'm the president of an organization, if I don't talk about players' rights, what's the point of me being in this position? No one is above the country," he added.

Mithun said he hasn't yet formally informed the BCB about the threats but has come to know that even some other players have received similar messages.

"I haven't informed the board. To be honest, I am not picking up calls from unknown numbers on my mobile. But I can't stop messages or voice notes on WhatsApp. I was asked about this there. It's not just me; my number is available to people because it goes to the press on behalf of CWAB.

"That's why I receive more (calls and messages). But I've heard from other players too that they have received threats, different ways and types of threats. I haven't talked to the board about this yet," he said.

"I don't even know how to take help from law enforcement because I have never gone to a police station for any legal matter in my life." He then touched on the burning issue of whether Bangladesh should travel to India for the World Cup. Mithun said he wants the team to play the big event but not with a security threat hanging on the players.

"We definitely want player safety and security. We never want anyone to go and play under a life threat. We don't want that. But at the same time, we want the player to play in the World Cup because a World Cup is a World Cup.

"I believe the board and the Government will take a decision keeping the players' welfare in mind," he said.

Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India was preceded by the removal of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL on BCCI's instructions amid attacks on Hindus here. Though the Indian Board did not specifically cite that as the reason, the Bangladesh government and Board expressed their anger at the decision. PTI PM SSC SSC