Never played under a more supportive captain than Rohit: Akash Deep

Kanpur, Sep 25 (PTI) Akash Deep, the latest addition to India's ever-growing pace battery, on Wednesday credited skipper Rohit Sharma for his seamless transition from domestic to international cricket and said the exceptional work ethics of the legends in the team inspire him to push himself even harder.

The 27-year-old made his Test debut against England in Ranchi early this year and made an impression with a three-wicket haul.

"When I came here, I witnessed a different level of dedication and hard work from the players who are legends of the game, and considered the gods of cricket like Rohit, Virat bhai," Akash said ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh.

"I realised that they have achieved so much and are still working so hard during training. Their thought process is at a different level, this motivates me to work even harder." Akash has gone through a lot in his personal life. Probably those tough days when he lost his father and brother in the space of two months made him mentally resilient, a key trait for handling the pressures of international cricket.

He said the simple working style of skipper Rohit Sharma made life easy for him when he came to the Indian side.

"I had hesitation initially that there would be pressure, but Rohit bhaiya made things so simple. I haven't played under such a supportive captain. He keeps things simple, I never felt whether I am playing domestic or international cricket." The pacer from Bengal has a lot of clarity in his thought process and says that thoughts of the future do not bother him and living in the present is his guiding mantra.

"In the last two years, I have played a lot of cricket. It's not just three-month season for us. Even after Ranji, you play Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup. As a player, you need to understand yourself and know your strengths," he said.

"When we play at this level, we should not get confused that I played a certain style at that level (Ranji) and things are different here. I don't put too much pressure that I need to go to Australia and all that. I live in the present. It remains simple for me." Akash said he is ready for the challenges ahead, having gone through the rigours of domestic circuit.

"The domestic format is so good that by the time you reach this stage, you already know what to do. You know what you are expected to do. There is no confusion as such. The idea is to put your learning into practice. I don't find something new in it."