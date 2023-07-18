New book by former Indian cricket team manager Amrit Mathur gives glimpse of inner functioning of team

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Former administrative manager of the Indian cricket team Amrit Mathur has come up with his memoirs 'Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket’, which gives an inner view of the workings of Indian cricket.

The new book will provide readers with a rare glimpse of the inner functioning of the team, where he relates interesting conversations, dressing room atmosphere, team meeting discussions, and on and off-the-pitch details of iconic moments.

Starting from the 1992 Friendship Tour in South Africa to the NatWest Series win in England in 2002, the book has details from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 in South Africa, the India tour of Pakistan in 2004 to the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

An experienced cricket administrator, Mathur was the manager of the India team on the historic tour of South Africa in 1992.

Later, he was part of PILCOM, the organising committee for the 1996 Cricket World Cup, also Chief Operating Officer of the Delhi Daredevils and General Manager of BCCI.

The book has been published by Westland Sports, an imprint of Westland Books.

The book is available in all major bookstores and online platforms from July 17 onward.