New champions emerge in Mumbai Marathon; Tesfay and Chepkemoi win men's & women's titles

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) New champions emerged in the Tata Mumbai Marathon as unheralded Berhane Tesfay of Eritrea took the men's elite title while Kenya's Joyce Chepkemoi Tele won the women's crown here on Sunday.

Tesfay clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 44 seconds to complete the 42.195km distance and win his maiden international full marathon title as thousands of Mumbaikars turned up for the marquee event which is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

The tiny African nation of Eritrea finished 1-2 as Tesfay's compatriot Merhawi Kesete was second in 2:11:50s while Ethiopia's Tesfaye Demeke (2:11:56s) was third.

Tele, meanwhile, won the women's elite crown in 2:24:56s, finishing ahead of Shitaye Eshete (2:25:29s) of Bahrain and Medina Deme Armino (2:27:58s) of Ethiopia.

Among the Indians, Anish Thapa (2:17:23s) finished first among men while Nirmaben Thakor (2:50:06s) defended her title among women.