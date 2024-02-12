New Delhi 'National' Marathon to be held on Feb 25

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The ninth edition of New Delhi Marathon, recognised by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) as a national event and a qualifying meet for Paris Olympics, will be held at the JLN Stadium here on February 25.

The top five finishers among the elite runners -- both men and women -- will receive prize money. Both the men's and women's marathon winners will pocket Rs 1.5 lakh while the second place finishers will get Rs 1 lakh.

The third, fourth and fifth place finishers will win Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

"The 9th Edition of New Delhi Marathon 2024 is scheduled to be held on 25th February 2024 at JLN Stadium New Delhi stands recognized by Athletics Federation of India as National Marathon," the AFI said in a circular.

"It is pertinent to mention that this Marathon will be a Paris Olympics qualifying event." The Paris Olympics marathon race qualifying times for men and women are 2 hours 8 minutes and 10 seconds and 2 hours 26 minutes and 50 seconds respectively.

No Indian marathoner ran in the Tokyo Olympics and no one is yet to qualify for the Paris Games. The qualifying window ends on June 30.

Last year, Man Singh won the men's elite race in a time of 02:14:13 while Jyoti Shankar Gawate took the top prize among women with 02:53:04. PTI PDS PDS AH AH