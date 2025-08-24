New Delhi Tigers beat Central Delhi Kings in rain-hit DPL clash

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) New Delhi Tigers produced a ruthless batting display to outclass Central Delhi Kings by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed Delhi Premier League match here Sunday.

Central Delhi Kings posted a competitive 167/8 in 19 overs before rain intervened for the second time and the DLS method came into play.

Chasing a revised target of 69 in six overs, the Tigers got off to a flying start as openers Himmat Singh and Shivam Gupta went on the offensive from the outset. The pair stitched together a rapid 58-run stand in just 4.2 overs before Shivam was dismissed for eight.

Himmat, the Tigers skipper, anchored the chase with an unbeaten 45 off 19 balls, peppered with powerful strokes around the park. Vaibhav Rawal chipped in with nine not out off three balls to seal the win with ease.

Delhi Kings' innings revolved around skipper Jonty Sidhu, who unleashed a flurry of boundaries, scoring a blistering 75 off 37 balls after the Kings were reduced to 59/2.

Sidhu, alongside Yugal Saini (20 off 21), stitched a crucial 53-run stand for the third wicket to stabilize the innings.

Pankaj Jaswal, however, turned the tide with a superb over. He dismissed Sidhu with a sharp caught-and-bowled effort, before running through the middle order to finish with excellent figures of 3 for 27 in his four overs.

Pradyuman Sanan and Himmat chipped in with two wickets each. PTI ATK AT AT