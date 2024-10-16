New Delhi to host first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in January next year

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup will be held at the Thyagraj Stadium here from January 13 to 19 next year, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The event promises to showcase India's indigenous sport on the global stage.

During the announcement ceremony, an exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and the Rest of India was played, in which the former emerged 26-24 winners.

The World Cup's official logo and tagline #TheWorldGoesKho was also unveiled during the function.

The tournament will feature an impressive line-up of 24 nations, with both men's and women's teams competing for supremacy.

The meet includes 16 teams in each division, setting the stage for an intense battle.

"Kho Kho is a sport of our country's mud. So, we are very proud to bring this sport to the mat. A big thank you to the federation which has worked hard to ensure that Kho Kho becomes an international sport," Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) president Sudhanshu Mittal said.

"We first brought the sport to its fans through the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and now, it is time to take things to the next step with the first Kho Kho World Cup," he added.

Also present on the occasion was Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

"Kho Kho has been a part of our country's history from the time of the Mahabharata. The government of India has been promoting many indigenous games, and hosting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup in 2025 is a step in that direction," she said.

"A big congratulations to the KKFI for their endeavours in different fields, especially sports science, as this takes the game to another level."