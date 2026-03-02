New Delhi to host SJFI National Convention

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) National Convention will be held from March 13 to 16, marking the return of the annual gathering to the national capital after 23 years.

The National Convention, organised by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA), will also celebrate the Golden Jubilee of SJFI, making it one of the most significant editions in its history.

SJFI is recognised and affiliated with the world body of sports journalists, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

The National Convention will bring together sports journalists from the North, East, West and South Zones, along with leading figures from Indian sport, administration and broadcasting.

The four-day programme includes a Grand Sports Conclave featuring top administrators and Olympic icons, the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Tournament, the AC Bali Table Tennis Tournament, multi-dimensional family and youth engagement activities like the Modern Pythian Games, and a grand Finals and Closing Ceremony.