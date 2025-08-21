New Delhi to host squash nationals from August 23

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The National Squash Championship will be held in the national capital from August 23 to 28, marking the event's return to the city after seven years.

As many as 300 players from 25 states will take part in the HCL-promoted championship which carries a prize pool of Rs 8 lakhs. Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the heart of the city will host all games.

“The enthusiasm for this year’s championship is unprecedented. We have six players ranked in the world’s top 100, all of whom are participating.

"With our top players in action, we expect intense competition, and I believe this event will inspire many more players across the country to take up the sport," said Cyrus Poncha, secretary general at Squash Rackets Federation of India in a statement. PTI BS DDV