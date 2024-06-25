New milestone for Suhas Yathiraj, becomes world No.1 para shuttler

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj on Tuesday became the world number one player, displacing French legend Lucas Mazur in the latest BWF Para Badminton World Rankings.

The 40-year-old Arjuna awardee had won the silver medal in the SL-4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics, losing the title clash to Mazur.

Suhas has now amassed 60,527 points, leaving behind his French rival (58953).

"Finally World Number 1. Happy to share that, In the latest Badminton World Federation Para Badminton rankings announced today for Men's Singles category, I have got world number 1 ranking, first time in life, replacing previously long standing world number 1 Lucas Mazur of France.Thanks a lot for your blessings and wishes," wrote Suhas on 'X'.

Suhas, an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, had won the World Championship title defeating Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia in February this year.

SL-4 category in para badminton is for players with movement affected at a low level on one side of the body, in both legs, or the minor absence of one limb.

