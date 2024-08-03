New National Cricket Academy set for inauguration in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) A new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is set to be inaugurated here soon and it will have 45 practice pitches and an Olympics-sized swimming pool along with other facilities, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday.

Shah informed that the new NCA in Bengaluru will also feature ‘state of the art training, recovery and sports science facilities’.

"Very excited to announce that the BCCI ’s new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is almost complete and will be opening shortly in Bengaluru,” Shah wrote on X.

“The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities.

He said the initiative will help the country's current and future cricketers develop their skills in the best possible environment.

The current NCA is based in the premises of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the BCCI is in process of starting NCAs in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the North East. PTI DDV PDS PDS