New skipper Rizwan focussed on getting combinations right for Champions Trophy

Melbourne, Nov 3 (PTI) Pakistan's new ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday said the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Monday, will kick-start their preparations for the Champions Trophy back home next year.

Rizwan had replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan's white-ball skipper, last Sunday.

"We are scheduled to play a good number of ODIs before the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy back in Pakistan," Rizwan said in a statement released by the PCB on the eve of the first ODI.

"The forthcoming series beginning with Australia, then Zimbabwe, South Africa and the home tri-nation tournament will help us assemble a right combination going into the mega event." Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy having won the last edition in 2017. They beat arch-rivals India in the final.

With the recent reset, Pakistan are aiming to find their right combination ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan have handed debuts to Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub for their series-opener as they have revealed their playing XI.

World champions Australia have also named their XI with a new opening pair Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Pakistan XI for first ODI: Mohammad Rizwan (captain/wicket-keeper), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia XI for first ODI: Pat Cummins (c), Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. PTI TAP AT AT