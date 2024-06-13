New Sports Minister Mandaviya meets IOA chief Usha, takes stock of Paris Games preparation

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Barely a day after taking charge, new Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday took stock of India's preparation for this year's Olympic Games during a meeting with IOA President PT Usha, where the latter exuded confidence about a 100-plus athletes contingent from the country in Paris.

Mandaviya, who took over the charge of sports ministry from Anurag Thakur on Tuesday, met Indian Olympic Association top brass, including Usha at the IOA Bhawan here on Thursday.

During the more-than hour long meeting, which was also attended by new Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan among others, Mandaviya was briefed about country's preparation for Paris Games.

"I today visited the IOA officials for the first time where they briefed me about India's preparation for Paris Olympics. The government is committed to extend all possible support," Mandaviya said in a brief address to the media.

IOA chief Usha looked satisfied with the meeting, saying the interaction with the minister augurs well for the Paris-bound athletes.

"The Sports Minister today visited our IOA along with the Minister of State for Sports and I am so happy that they wanted to know about IOA and about the Paris preparation. We have done everything good this time and I have briefed him everything. We will be in contact every week and I hope that this good for our Olympic athletes," she said.

"We have done everything for sports persons. Our first preference were the athletes, whatever the players want we have done this time. So we are expecting more medals this than Tokyo. I don't want to put any number and give tension to the players.

"Already 97 athletes have qualified and we are expecting around 115 to 120 athletes to represent India in Paris Olympics," the legendary athlete added.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 till August 11 this year.