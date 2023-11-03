New York city wins first US National Gatka Championship

Washington, Nov 2 (PTI) The city of New York has been declared the winner of the US National Gatka Championship, the first-ever American national championship of the popular Sikh martial arts.

Held at a Gurdwara in Queens, New York, over the weekend, the popular Sikh martial arts championship was attended by more than 100 players in different age groups from various parts of the country.

“New York Gatka Association clinched the overall trophy at the 1st US National Gatka Championship,” said a media release issued by Gatka Federation USA- an umbrella organisation to manage, standardise, promote & popularise the Gatka-Sikh Martial Art in the USA under the aegis of World Gatka Federation.

“The championship saw the Kansas Gatka Association securing the runner-up position, while the NJ Gatka Association achieved third place,” it said.

Winners were presented the trophies by the federation general secretary Dr. Deep Singh. PTI LKJ AMS