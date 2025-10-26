New Zealand all out for 168 against England

Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (PTI) England bowled out New Zealand for 168 in a dead rubber of the Women's ODI World Cup here on Sunday.

England have qualified for the semifinals, while New Zealand have already been eliminated from the competition.

Linsey Smith (3/30), Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/31) and Alice Capsey (2/34) were the main wicket-takers for England, while opener Georgia Plimmer top scored for New Zealand with 43.

Brief scores: 168 all out in 38.2 overs (Georgia Plimmer 43, Linsey Smith 3/30). PTI BS ATK