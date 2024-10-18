New Zealand all out for 402, take 356-run first-innings lead against India

Bengaluru: Rachin Ravindra hit 134 as New Zealand were bowled out for 402 in their first innings for a lead of 356 runs against India on the third day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Ravindra scored his runs off 157 balls with 13 fours and four sixes, while Tim Southee made a fine 65 to add 137 for the eighth wicket with the former, adding to India's woes after they were all out for an embarrassing 46 in the first essay.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 3/72, Kuldeep Yadav grabbed 3/99 while Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 46 all out 31.2 overs New Zealand 1st innings: 402 in 91.3 overs (Devon Conway 91, Rachin Ravindra 134, Tim Southee 65; Mohammed Siraj 2/84, Kuldeep Yadav 3/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/72).