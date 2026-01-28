New Zealand beat India by 50 runs in fourth T20I

Visakhapatnam, Jan 28 (PTI) New Zealand defeated India by 50 runs in the fourth T20 International here on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand scored 215 for seven after the visitors got a flying start with Tim Seifert (62 off 36 balls) and Devon Conway (44 off 23) adding 100 runs in just 8.2 overs.

However, the Indian bowlers pulled things back somewhat in the back 10 with Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets each before Daryl Mitchell provided the late impetus with an 18-ball 39.

In reply, India were all out for 165 in 18.4 overs despite Shivam Dube's brutal 23-ball 65 and Rinku Singh's 30-ball 39.

Skipper Mitchell Santner picked up 3/26 in four overs to emerge as the best bowler for New Zealand.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 215/7 in 20 overs (Tim Seifert 62, Devon Conway 44, Daryl Mitchell not out 39; Arshdeep Singh 2/33, Kuldeep Yadav 2/29).

India: 165 all out in 18.4 overs (Shivam Dube 65, Rinku Singh 39; Mitchell Santner 3/26). PTI AH BS BS