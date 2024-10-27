New Zealand beat India by 76 runs in 2nd women''s ODI to level 3-match series 1-1

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) New Zealand beat India by 76 runs in the second women's ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Chasing 260 for a win, Indian batters struggled to get going except for Radha Yadav who top-scored with 48 off 64 balls as the hosts were all out for 183 in overs 47.1 overs. Saima Thakor scored 29 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur made 24.

For New Zealand, Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine took three wickets each while and Eden Carson and Jess Kerr chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Earlier, opting to bat, New Zealand posted 259 for 9 with skipper Devine (79) leading from the front with a calculative half-century. She stitched a vital partnership of 82 runs for the fifth wicket with Maddy Green (42).

Advertisment

Suzie Bates chipped in with 58 while while her opening partner Georgia Plimmer made 41.

Left-arm spinner Radha (4/69) was the most successful bower while Deepti Sharma chipped in with 2/30.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 259 for 9 in 50 overs (Sophie Devine 79, Suzie Bates 58; Radha Yadav 4/69).

Advertisment

India: 183 all out in 47.1 overs (Radha Yadav 48, Saima Thakor 29, Harmanpreet Kaur 24; Sophie Devine 3/27, Lea Tahuhu 3/42). PTI PDS PDS KHS