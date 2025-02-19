New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Champions Trophy opener

Karachi, Feb 19 (PTI) New Zealand thrashed defending champions Pakistan by 60 runs in the Champions Trophy opener here on Wednesday.

Batting first after Pakistan won the toss, New Zealand were well served by hundreds from Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118 not out), as they posted 320 for five. There was also a blazing half-century by Glenn Phillips (61 off 39).

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 260 with Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah making 64 and 69, respectively. Salman Agha made a 28-ball 42.

Will O'Rourke picked up 3/47 for New Zealand.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 320/5 in 50 overs (Will Young 107, Tom Latham 118, Glenn Phillips 61; Naseem Shah 2/63).

Pakistan: 260 all out in 47.2 overs (Babar Azam 64, Khushdil Shah 69, Will O'Rourke 3/47). PTI AH AH BS BS