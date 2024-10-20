New Zealand wins first Test in India after 36 years; Sarfaraz's ton goes in vein

Bengaluru: New Zealand recorded their first Test victory on Indian soil after 36 years, beating the hosts by eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the opening encounter.

The Black Caps now lead the three-Test series 1-0.

Needing 107 to win on the final day, New Zealand survived a hostile opening spell from Jasprit Bumrah (2/29 in 8 overs) before Will Young (48 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (39 not out) added 75 runs for the third wicket to take the team to victory in 27.4 overs.

The Kiwis' last triumph on Indian soil came at the Wankhede in Mumbai way back in 1988 when they defeated India by 136 runs in the second Test. India had won that three-Test series 2-1.

The second Test is slated in Pune from October 24.

Brief Scores India 46 and 462. New Zealand 402 and 110/2; 27.4 overs (Will Young 48 not out, Rachin Ravindra 39 not out) by eight wickets.