New Zealand crush Bangladesh by 100 runs in Women's World Cup

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Jess Kerr (3/21) and Lea Tahuhu (3/22) shared six wickets between them as New Zealand crushed Bangladesh by 100 runs in their Women's World Cup contest here on Friday.

After setting a 228-run target, New Zealand blew away the Bangladesh side for a mere 127 in 39.5 overs to record their first win of the competition in three matches.

Bangladesh No. 6 Fahima Khatun could only delay the inevitable with her 34 off 80 balls after each of the top five batters fell for single-digit scores, which had left them tottering at 33 for six in 14 overs.

Earlier, half-centuries from Sophie Devine (63) and Brooke Halliday (69) pushed New Zealand to a competitive 227 for nine batting first.

Rabeya Khan, who also chipped in with 25, was the pick among the Bangladesh bowlers, returning 10-1-30-3.

Brief scores: New Zealand Women 227/9 in 50 overs (Sophie Devine 63, Brooke Halliday 69; Rabeya Khan 3/30) beat Bangladesh 127 in 39.5 overs (Fahima Khatun 34; Jess Kerr 3/21, Lea Tahuhu 3/22) by 100 runs. PTI DDV AH AH