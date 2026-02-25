New Zealand crush Sri Lanka by 61 runs in T20 World Cup Super Eights tie

Colombo, Feb 25 (PTI) Rachin Ravindra claimed 4/27 as New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their Group 2 Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

With the win, New Zealand took a big step towards the semifinals. Sri Lanka were knocked out, though they still have one match to play. Chasing 169, Sri Lanka made a terrible start to crawl to 20 for two in the powerplay and failed to gain any momentum.

Ravindra then ran through the brittle Lankan middle order to help the Kiwis limit the co-hosts for a paltry 107/8.

Earlier, skipper Mitchell Santner (47) and Cole McConchie (31 not out) led New Zealand's fightback after middle-order collapse as the Kiwis posted 168/7.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse as they slipped from 75/2 to 84/6 during which they also lost three wickets without adding a run.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 168 for 7 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 32, Mitchell Santner 47, Cole McConchie 31 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 3/30).

Sri Lanka: 107 for 8 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 31; Matt Henry 2/3, Rachin Ravindra 4/27).