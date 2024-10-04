New Zealand elect to bat against India in Women''s T20 World Cup

Dubai, Oct 4 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat against India in a Group A fixture of the women's T20 World Cup here on Friday.

India, who won both their warm-up matches, have reached at least the last four stage in each of the previous three editions of the tournament. They are vying for their maiden title.

Teams: India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson. PTI APA KHS