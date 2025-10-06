New Zealand elect to bat against South Africa in Women's World Cup match

Indore, Oct 6 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their ICC Women's World Cup match here on Monday.

Devine, who is playing her 300th international match for New Zealand, said her team will be the same as that of the previous game.

South Africa also named the same playing XI as in their previous game against England.

Both New Zealand and South Africa would be aiming to win the contest after losing their opening matches against Australia and England respectively by big margins.

The Teams: New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. PTI AM AM PDS PDS