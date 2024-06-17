New Zealand elect to bowl against Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup match

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago), Jun 17 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Papua New Guinea in an inconsequential Group C match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

The toss for this match was delayed here at the Brian Lara Stadium due to intermittent rains.

The contest carries no significance in terms of the tournament's progress since both New Zealand and PNG have been knocked out of the tournament.

New Zealand, who have beaten only Oman and lost to Afghanistan and the West Indies, are set to bid adieu to their star strike bowler Trent Boult who is playing his last game in the T20 World Cup.

Despite their failure to make the Super Eight stage, New Zealand have qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka, on the basis of their ICC rankings.

Teams: New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea. PTI DDV SSC SSC