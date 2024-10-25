New Zealand extend overall lead to 188 after Santner seven-for knocks out India

Pune: Another shambolic batting show in the first innings left India under mounting pressure as New Zealand extended their overall lead to 188 runs at tea on the second day of the second Test, here on Friday.

Advertisment

After Mitchell Santner returned career-best 7/53 to decimate Indian batting on a low and slow turner for 156 all-out here at the MCA Stadium, Washington Sundar (1/19) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) struck once each but the contest seemed to be slipping away rapidly from India's grasp.

Tom Latham stroked his way to an unbeaten 37 with six boundaries with Rachin Ravindra (7 not out) at the other end, as New Zealand batters largely dominated the Indian bowlers to reach 85 for two at the tea break.

New Zealand are looking at a historic maiden Test series win in India for the first time in 68 years, having first come here in 1955-56.

Advertisment

None of the New Zealand batters faced any apparent trouble batting on the pitch shortly after the star-studded Indian batting line-up cut a sorry figure for the second time in this series as they made elementary mistakes.

It was only in the last Test in Bengaluru that their all-time lowest score at home of 46 all-out was behind their first loss to the Kiwis in 36 years in their own backyard.

On Friday afternoon, India folded a mere 156 in 45.3 overs as spunky New Zealand continued to perform way better compared to the hosts on their own soil, earning a lead of 103 runs in the first essay.

Advertisment

With their backs firmly pressed against the wall and 152 runs in deficit, Ravindra Jadeja took upon himself to reduce the margin but could not make a big dent.

Jadeja hit Santner for a couple of fours and cleared the ropes twice against Ajaz Patel but eventually fell for 38 off 46 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 18 when India's innings ended as the tail stood no chance after harakiri from the specialist batters.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, India's frailties against spin came to the fore again as a shocking collapse saw the hosts slip to 107/7 at lunch, trailing by another 152 runs in the first innings.

If it was trial by pace and seam in the Bengaluru Test, it was regulation spin on a low-bounce surface that exposed the Indian batters in Friday's morning session.

On a low and turning wicket, Indian batters lacked in application and sound judgement as elementary mistakes saw the team staring at an enormous task of reducing the deficit and stay in the contest.

Advertisment

Resuming at 16/1, India lost six wickets for a mere 91 runs in the first session.