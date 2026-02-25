New Zealand fight back to post 168/7 against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Colombo, Feb 25 (PTI) Skipper Mitchell Santner (47) and Cole McConchie (31 not out) led New Zealand's fightback after middle-order collapse as the Kiwis posted 168/7 against Sri Lanka in their Group 2 Super Eights match in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse as they slipped from 75/2 to 84/6 during which they also lost three wickets without adding a run.

Santner scored 47 off 26 balls with four sixes and two fours, while McConchie hit 31 not out from 23 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes). The pair added 84 runs for the seventh wicket.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana returned 3/30 from his four overs.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 168 for 7 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 32, Mitchell Santner 47, Cole McConchie 31 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 3/30). PTI DDV PDS PDS