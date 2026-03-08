New Zealand in trouble at 47/3 after 5 overs in final against India

Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Set an imposing target of 256, New Zealand were in deep trouble at 47 for three after five overs in the T20 World Cup final against India here on Sunday.

Led by Sanju Samson's 46-ball 89 and equally destructive half-centuries from Abhishek Shamra (52 off 21 balls) and Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls), defending champions India put on a show to post a massive 255 for five.

In reply, Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman were batting on 31 and 0 respectively, after Axar Patel dismissed the dangerous Finn Allen (9) and Glenn Phillips (5) while Jasprit Bumrah removed Rachin Ravindra (1) in the powerplay.

Earlier, New Zealand bowlers were all at sea after inviting India to bat in the winners-take-all contest with Samson and Abhishek going berserk from the word go, lashing the ground with sixes and fours.

They raised a quick-fire 98-run stand in just 7.1 overs to provide a great platform, and Kishan carried forward the good work with his brisk knock.

Brief scores: India: 255 for 5 in 20 overs. (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54, Abhishek Sharma 52; James Neesham 3/46).

New Zealand: 47/3 in 5 overs. PTI AH UNG