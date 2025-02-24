New Zealand keep Bangladesh to 236/9

Rawalpindi, Feb 24 (PTI) Michael Bracewell bagged four wickets as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to a modest 236/9 despite skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 77 in their Champions Trophy match here on Monday.

Bangladesh made a strong start to reach 64/1 in the 12th over but kept losing wickets regularly after New Zealand opted to bowl.

Bracewell accounted for Tanzid Hasan (24), Mushfiqur Rahim (2), Mahmudullah (4) and Bangladesh’s last match centurion Towhid Hridoy (7) to return an impactful 10-0-26-4.

Jaker Ali did well to make a late 45 whereas the lanky Kiwi pacer William O’Rourke took 2/48.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 236/9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; Michael Bracewell 4/26, William O’Rourke 2/48) vs New Zealand. PTI DDV TAP