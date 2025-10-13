New Zealand look to build momentum against Sri Lanka in key World Cup clash

Colombo, Oct 13 (PTI) Riding on their recent winning momentum, former champions New Zealand can ill-afford to make any errors when they take on co-hosts Sri Lanka, who are searching for their maiden win, in a crucial ICC Women's ODI World Cup match here on Tuesday.

The White Ferns, champions in 2000, were staring at an early exit after suffering back-to-back defeats to Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and South Africa. However, they managed to breathe life back into their campaign with a much-needed win against Bangladesh.

They currently sit just outside the top four, placed fifth on the points table, having secured two points from three outings and a Net Run Rate of -0.245, which they'd like to improve.

Captain Sophie Devine has been the standout performer with the bat, averaging 86.66 from three innings. Her composed knock, along with the gritty effort of No. 5 batter Brooke Halliday, helped the side claw its way back into form against Bangladesh.

However, the top order's inconsistency remains a major concern for the New Zealanders.

Veterans Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, and Amelia Kerr have struggled to convert starts into substantial scores, leaving much of the responsibility on Devine's shoulders.

They will need to find their rhythm and apply themselves better against Sri Lanka's spin-heavy attack, especially on a surface that is expected to aid turn.

The R. Premadasa Stadium here has seen four completed matches in this World Cup so far, with an average first innings total of 205. The spinners have dominated proceedings at the venue, taking 41 wickets -- 14 more than the pacers.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are yet to register a win in the tournament. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side has one point from three games, courtesy a washout against defending champions Australia. They are languishing in the seventh spot only ahead of Pakistan.

Athapaththu continues to be Sri Lanka's heartbeat with the bat, carrying the weight of expectations almost single-handedly.

However, the over-reliance on the skipper has been glaring. She was stretchered off in the previous game owing to cramps but came out to bat again in a bid to try and save Sri Lanka. The team management will hope the middle order, which has repeatedly faltered under pressure, can finally step up.

The hosts will also need to put up a much-improved fielding display after being guilty of several dropped catches and sloppy misfields in previous outings, which have cost them dearly.

Sri Lanka's spinners, however, remain their biggest strength. Their control, variations, and accuracy have been a bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming campaign.

Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera, in particular, has been exceptional, consistently providing breakthroughs and keeping the scoring in check.

With conditions here expected to favour spin once again, Sri Lanka will bank on their tweakers to keep them in contention.

Teams (from) ========= Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts: 3pm IST.