New Zealand opt to bat against India in 2nd WODI

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second women's ODI here on Sunday.

Advertisment

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is back after missing the series opener due to a niggle, while the hosts have handed a maiden cap to young Priya Mishra.

For New Zealand, Fran Jonas and Lea Tahuhu came in for injured Amelia Kerr and Molly Penfold.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Advertisment

Teams: India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas. PTI APA UNG APA 7/21/2024