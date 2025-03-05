New Zealand opt to bat against South Africa in Champions Trophy semifinal

Lahore: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy here Wednesday.

The winner of the contest will face India, who beat Australia in the first semifinal on Tuesday, in the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand retained their playing XI for this knockout clash whereas South Africa made one change, with skipper Temba Bavuma coming back into the side replacing Tristan Stubbs.

Teams: New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and William O'Rourke.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.