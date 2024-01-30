Advertisment
New Zealand opt to bowl against India in U-19 World Cup

Bloemfontein (South Africa), Jan 30 (PTI) New Zealand won the toss and elected to field against defending champions India in their their super six stage match of the U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

India are fielding an unchanged side. The five-time champions are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won all their group stage matches.

Teams: New Zealand U19: James Nelson, Tom Jones, Snehith Reddy, Lachlan Stackpole, Oscar Jackson (c), Oliver Tewatiya, Zac Cumming, Alex Thompson (w), Ewald Schreuder, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke.

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey. PTI APA AH AH

