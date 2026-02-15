New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson to return home for the birth of his first child

Ahmedabad, Feb 15 (PTI) New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson will return home on Sunday to be with his wife for the birth of their first child and miss the team's final Group D match of the T20 World Cup against Canada.

Head coach Rob Walter said the plan is for Ferguson to rejoin the squad to be available for the Super 8s of the tournament should they reach that stage.

New Zealand, who suffered a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in their Group D match here on Saturday, face Canada in Chennai on Tuesday.

"It’s an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma and we’re pleased that he’ll be at home for such a special occasion,” said Walter in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement.

“At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament.

“But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them.” The 34-year-old Ferguson has taken four wickets for 108 runs in the three matches he has played so far. New Zealand are currently in the second spot in Group D table with four points. PTI PDS PDS APA APA