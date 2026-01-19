New Zealand proud of historic India series win, says Daryl Mitchell

Indore, Jan 19 (PTI) Daryl Mitchell says New Zealand's historic triumph was built on calm decision-making under pressure and collective belief, as the visitors sealed their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory on Indian soil.

India threatened to nail a stiff chase of 338 with a key partnership between centurion Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana but fell short once the stand broke in the series-deciding third game here on Sunday.

Mitchell admitted the pressure was real and praised his team's composure.

"They had a really good partnership and there was a lot of pressure, especially considering the nature of this ground, the surface and the size of the dimensions," Mitchell, who scored 137, said.

"I was really proud of how calm the group stayed and how clear the plans were in terms of how we wanted to operate." Calling the decider a contest worthy of the occasion, he added, "It was a great game of cricket to go down to where it did. I think both teams should be very proud of the way they played." Reflecting on the magnitude of the achievement, Mitchell said the win carried special significance.

"A number of New Zealand teams have toured India in the past and every time you come here, you learn and grow. But to come here with this group and achieve what we have is something the guys in the shed are really proud of. There will be some big smiles going back home." Asked to place the ODI series win alongside New Zealand's recent Test series success in India, Mitchell said both achievements reflected the team's growth.

"Beating India here is never easy, in any format. To do it with this group makes it very special for New Zealand cricket." Mitchell also spoke warmly about the experience of playing in front of Indian crowds.

"We're used to pretty small crowds back in New Zealand. Then you come here and the noise people create is very special. It's amazing to be part of that," he said with a smile.

Mitchell, who has enjoyed consistent success in Indian conditions, credited his time in the IPL for helping him adapt.

"I am very grateful for the time I spent in Chennai, and also in Rajasthan. Hopefully, I'll be back here a few more times in the future. India is a great place to tour. Playing in front of these fans is very special." However, he stressed that New Zealand's preparation back home was equally vital.

"We spent a lot of time preparing in Lincoln and at Mount Maunganui. International cricket gives you exposure to different surfaces and different ways of scoring runs. We're very lucky to have good preparation back home and groundsmen who help us simulate conditions." Mitchell had words of praise for Indian wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, despite New Zealand's apparent intent to attack him.

"Kuldeep is world-class. There's a reason we try to put him under pressure — when he bowls well, he sets up their whole attack. He can spin the ball both ways and I still think he has a massive role to play for India in the future." On India's decision to bowl first in the series decider, Mitchell said the call was understandable.

"We would have done the same. If there's any dew later on, it can become hard to control. As visiting teams, we don't always know the conditions as well as the locals, so you're guessing and trying to make the best decisions together." On his crucial partnership with Glenn Phillips (106) after early wickets, Mitchell said they complemented each other well.

"With GP, we've got different angles, so we work well as a partnership. He's a very fast runner, so my challenge is trying to keep up with him.

"We lost a couple of wickets early and the focus was on extending the partnership and putting the pressure back on them." Mitchell was particularly pleased to see Phillips return strongly after a spell out injured.

"He's been out for a long time, so it was awesome to see him come out and do what he does," he said.