IND vs NZ Third Test Day 2: New Zealand reach 26/1 at tea

Mumbai: New Zealand reached 26/1 at tea on day two of the third Test against India here on Saturday.

The tourists lost skipper Tom Latham (1), who was bowled by pacer Akash Deep, early in the second innings. The visitors trail India by two runs.

Devon Conway and Will Young were batting on 15 and 8 respectively when tea was taken.

Earlier, left-arm-spinner Ajaz Patel (5/103) took five wickets to help dismiss India for 263 in their first innings.

Shubman Gill, who was unlucky to miss out on a century, anchored India's innings with a 146-ball 90 while Washington Sundar, who scored a brisk 38 off 36 deliveries, helped India take a slender 28-run first innings lead.

Rishabh Pant (60) scored an entertaining fifty in the morning session.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 235 all out and 26 for 1 in 9 overs (Devon Conway 15 batting ; Akash Deep 1/9) India: 263 all out in 59.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Rishabh Pant 60; Ajaz Patel 5/103).