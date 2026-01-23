Sports

New Zealand score 208/6 against India in 2nd T20I

Raipur, Jan 23 (PTI) New Zealand scored 208 for six against India in the second T20 International here on Friday.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand relied on a blistering 26-ball 44 from Rachin Ravindra and brisk cameos from the other top-order batters to get off to a flying start. However, the Indian bowlers pulled things back after the onslaught.

Mitchell Santner then provided New Zealand the late flourish with a scintillating 47 not out off 27 balls, helping his team go past 200.

India lead the five-match rubber 1-0 after victory in the series opener.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 208 for 6 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 44, Mitchell Santner 47 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 2/35). PTI AH AH PDS PDS