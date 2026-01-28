New Zealand score 215/7 against India

Visakhapatnam, Jan 28 (PTI) New Zealand scored 215 for seven against India in the fourth T20 International here on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand were off to a flying start with Tim Seifert (62 off 36 balls) and Devon Conway (44 off 23) adding 100 runs in just 8.2 overs.

However, the Indian bowlers pulled things back somewhat in the back 10 with Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets each before Daryl Mitchell provided the late impetus with an 18-ball 39.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 215/7 in 20 overs (Tim Seifert 62, Devon Conway 44, Daryl Mitchell not out 39; Arshdeep Singh 2/33, Kuldeep Yadav 2/29). PTI AH BS BS