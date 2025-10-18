New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan in Women's World Cup

Colombo, Oct 18 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in their Women's World Cup match, here on Saturday.

New Zealand made one change to the side, bringing back pacer Lea Tahuhu into the side, while Pakistan named an unchanged side.

New Zealand have three points from four games and are placed fifth, while Pakistan are languishing at the bottom with a solitary point.

Sophie said the decision to bowl first was because the last few matches have been disrupted by rain and knowing the target in such conditions is advantageous.

"We're going to have a first crack at that (bowling), and especially with the weather that's been around in Colombo probably the last week or so, I think knowing what to chase is sometimes of benefit.

"Just got to focus on this game. I think, that's been our priority, focusing on this game and making sure that we do the basics really well and focus on the processes. We have got full belief in our two openers," said Sophie.

Teams: New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal. PTI AM AM AT AT