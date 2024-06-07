Newcomers USA record historic win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Dallas (USA), Jun 6 (PTI) Newcomers USA on Thursday shocked former champions Pakistan via the Super Over to record their biggest win in a T20 World Cup match that reflected the shambolic state of affairs in the Asian giants' cricket.

The result was reminiscent of Pakistan's three-wicket loss to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup in the West Indies, which knocked them out of that tournament.

USA thus jumped to the top of Group A with two wins from as many games ahead of the clash against India. USA had defeated Canada by seven wickets in their opener.

Opting to field, left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige scalped three wickets for 30 runs as Pakistan found it difficult to press the accelerator and were restricted to 159 for seven.

While chasing, USA ended on the same score, reaching 159 for 3 with skipper Monank Patel (50 off 38), Aaron Jones (36 not out of 26) and Andries Gous (35 off 26) leading from the front.

In the Super Over bowled by Mohammad Amir, USA piled up 18 runs, eight of which came from extras.

Saurabh Netravalkar then kept his cool and bowled brilliantly to give away just 13 runs for a famous win.

In another embarrassment for Pakistan, they took longer time than usual to come out to bat in the Super Over, keeping the USA fielders waiting and getting the on-field umpires involved.

Earlier, USA's decision to bowl first worked as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in the second over, caught by Steven Taylor off Netravalkar (2/18).

USA started their chase on a bright note, scoring 44 runs in the powerplay.

Patel led from the front as he played his shots to pick up consecutive boundaries off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the fourth over.

Naseem Shah gave Pakistan the first breakthrough when Taylor nicked one to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.

Bur new man Andries Gous meant business as he picked up two fours in the same over.

Gous was particularly elegant square of the wicket as he just opened his bat a bit to pick up another four off Haris Rauf.

USA's body language was positive with Patel and Gous leading the charge.

Patel showed his prowess through the off-side, picking up two consecutive boundaries off Iftikhar Ahmed through the cover region.

Patel was at his destructive best as he first hit Afridi over mid-off for a boundary and then clobbered the bowler over his head for a six to bring up his 50 off 34 balls.

A 68-run second wicket stand was finally broken by Rauf, who got the better of Gous with a quick delivery.

Wickets were the need of the hour for Pakistan and they picked up the important scalp of Patel, who edged one to Rizwan off Mohammad Amir.

Aaron Jones (36 not out off 26), who played a blinder against Canada in their last match, lived up to the expectations again and in the company Nitish Kumar (14 not out off 14) took the match into the Super Over.

With 12 needed off three balls, Jones smashed a full toss of Rauf over square leg for a six and then got a single to bring down the target to five off last ball.

Earlier, Pakistan lost Usman Khan as he mistimed a Kenjige delivery.

Fakhar Zaman tried to force his way with his aggressive instincts but fell short when he paddle-swept a simple catch to Taylor off Ali Khan in the fifth over, as Pakistan slumped to 26 for 3.

Shadab Khan (40 off 25) eased the pressure by hitting Jasdeep Singh for two consecutive sixes and then skipper Babar Azam (44 off 43) finished with a boundary to pick up 20 runs from the 10th over.

With the momentum on their side, the Pakistani duo went on the offensive and smashed Harmeet Singh to all parts of the ground.

But then Kenjige picked up two wickets -- Shadab and Azam Khan -- off consecutive deliveries to bring USA back into the contest.

Kenjige first had Shadab caught at short fine leg in the 13th over and in the next delivery had Azam Khan caught in front of the wicket.

Azam fell short of another fifty as he was caught in front of the wicket by Jasdeep. The batter went for review but the decision was upheld.

Towards the end, Iftikhar Ahmed (18 off 14) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (23 not out off 16 balls) played good hands to take Pakistan beyond the 150-run mark.