Next season will be a lot different for Manchester United, promises Harry Maguire

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Manchester United’s fortunes will turnaround next season provided players are ready to step up to the challenge and the club is able to get it right when it comes to fresh signings, said Harry Maguire here on Thursday.

Manchester United finished at a lowly 15th spot last season with 11 wins, 18 defeats and nine drawn games while they began their postseason tour of Asia with a 0-1 loss to Asean All-Stars team in Kuala Lumpur in a friendly game on Wednesday.

"This year has obviously been a difficult season in the Premier League. But I’m sure next season will be a lot different. There will be a lot of changes in the summer — some players will leave and hopefully new ones will come in,” Maguire told the media here at the launch of Apollo Tyres' United We Play.

“That’s down to the club to get right. And for us as players, we have to step up. Playing for this club is special," he added.

Maguire said he is happy with his own performance and hoped everything falls in place for the team which was once the most dominant side in the Premier League.

"Yeah, obviously I've had some good moments myself but the most important thing is the team and it's not just this season. I think I've now been playing well for a couple of seasons. I'm in a good place and I'm happy to be helping the team,” he said.

United’s Portuguese full back Diogo Dalot also chimed in with the same thoughts, hoping that the 20-time Premier League winner is back to challenging in other major competitions as well.

“I think this is the cycle where Man United has to go back to where it belongs and hopefully we can find that consistency for our next season and especially in results and then obviously fighting for competitions, competing for the best trophies and the best competitions,” he said.

“But we need to take firm steps and there's a lot of changing happening not just inside the squad but obviously inside the club and I'm sure and I'm really positive about it that things will change,” he added.

Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana said the players are determined to give their best.

“It's always a learning time. You never lose in life, you learn or you win. At the end of the day, we didn't win, so it was a learning time. We are still strong together and we will go on, we are used to this kind of situation,” he said.

"We have been playing this game, some of us, for more than 10 years, so we are used to that. We will go again, try to do our best and hopefully next season, hopefully the coming season will be better, but as a player, you know football is about momentum," Onana added.