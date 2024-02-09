Nice to have Shaheen in our team instead of facing him, he's great around the bowling group: Munro

Dubai, Feb 9 (PTI) Delighted to have pacer Shaheen Afridi in the same team in the ILT20 instead of facing him, Desert Vipers captain Colin Munro said the Pakistan pace spearhead brings invaluable experience to the side.

Shaheen, who leads Pakistan in T20 cricket, shares the new ball duties with compatriot Mohammed Amir for the Desert Vipers.

"It's always nice to have experienced players come in and share their experience with us," Munro was quoted as saying in a media release.

Munro also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have Afridi in their side, emphasizing his impact on and off the field.

"He is great around the bowling group and he and Mohammed Amir have worked really well with the new ball for us. So he is an outstanding bowler and it's nice to have him in our team for a change instead of facing him," he added.

Apart from Munro and Shaheen, the Desert Vipers also have newly-appointed Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga, England's Alex Hales and Sam Billings in the side.

The Desert Vipers sit in the fifth spot in the points table. They take on Dubai Capitals next. PTI APA AH AH