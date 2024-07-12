Nice vibe to return to team: Zimbabwe's Myers reflect on three-year break

Harare, Jul 12 (PTI) Dion Myers announced his return to cricket after a three-year hiatus with an energetic fifty against India in the third T20I and the Zimbabwe middle-order batter termed the innings “surreal.” Myers, who took a break from the game in 2021 to pursue a university degree in England, stroked his way to a 49-ball 66 albeit in a losing cause. India are leading the five-match T20I series 2-1.

Before the ongoing series against India, Myers’ previous appearance for Zimbabwe was against Ireland in September 2021.

“It's surreal (to return to team). It's something that you dream about as a young boy. I really thank my team-mates and my family for the support. Times were tough in the past few years, but I managed to find a way, so very proud of it,” Myers said in a press meet.

“Being back in the team…it's such a nice vibe. So, I expect a lot more from this team going forward and very excited for the future,” he added.

The time away from cricket, Myers said, was a “blessing in disguise for him.” “It just helps sometimes when you're out of the system or set-up to be able to look from a panoramic view and see what you can achieve or what you can do better to give to the team.

“The time away from the game was a blessing in disguise and it helped me realise a few more things about myself and also I needed to grow up,” he said.

However, getting back to cricket was not an easy process for the 21-year-old.

He got out for a duck in the second T20I before Indian opener Abhishek Sharma whacked him for 28 runs in an over.

Myers said he managed to keep his confidence going despite that below-par outing.

“It's brilliant to learn and it's brilliant to be in the firing line. I'm a big believer that if a situation presents a tough circumstance, you're going to stand up or just let it go,” he said.

“So, it was a great experience for me, personally, I didn't take it in a confidence-down sort of a way and I thought there are some things that I need to work on. That's how I'm taking such things,” he added. PTI UNG PDS PDS