Nicholas Lee set to take over as India women’s strength and conditioning coach after WPL

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Englishman Nicholas Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women’s cricket team after the conclusion of the Women’s Premier League.

The five-team Women’s Premier League is scheduled to be held from January 9 to February 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

"Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women’s cricket team after the WPL," a source told PTI on Thursday.

Following the WPL, India are slated to tour Australia for a multi-format series from February 15 to March 9.

Lee, who scored 490 runs in 13 first-class matches as a right-handed batter, brings with him vast experience in elite sport, having most recently served as the strength and conditioning coach of the Gulf Giants in the fourth season of the UAE’s ILT20.

He was the strength and conditioning coach of Afghanistan’s men’s team from January 2024 to December 2025 and earlier served as head of physical performance at the Bangladesh Cricket Board from March 2020 to January 2024.

A graduate of Anglia Ruskin University, Lee also worked as the strength and conditioning coach of Sri Lanka men’s team between October 2016 and March 2020.

At the domestic level, he was the lead strength and conditioning trainer at Sussex County Cricket Club from March 2012 to September 2016, having earlier served in an assistant role from January 2010 to March 2012.