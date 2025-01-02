Nidhish Shyamal, Kiyanna Parihaar win open and girls’ titles in National U-9 Chess Championships

Pune, Jan 2 (PTI) Telangana’s Nidhish Shyamal and Rajasthan’s Kiyanna Parihaar won the open and girls’ titles respectively in the 37th National U-9 Chess Championship here on Thursday.

Shyamal defeated Oishik Mondal of West Bengal by 9.5 points to take the top position. A student in Class 5 who had previously won the U-7 National Chess Championship in Ahmedabad, Shyamal, finished his win in 63 moves.

Parihaar got the better of Gujarat’s Ashwi Singh to win the title with 10 points while recording her win in 66 moves. A student in Class 4, Parihaar had won the title at the Asian Youth Championship in UAE in 2023.

Shyamal walked away with a prize money of Rs 50,000 with the winner’s trophy while the runner-up Aarit Kapil also got a trophy and Rs 36,000. Parihaar bagged the winner’s trophy and Rs 50,000 prize money while runner-up Divi Bijesh too got a trophy and Rs 36,000.

Results: Open: Thavish S (8.5pts, TN) drew with Aarit Kapil (9.5pts, DL); Oshik Mondal (8.5pts, WB) lost to Nidhish Shyamal (9.5pts, TS); Ayaan Phutane (8.5pts, KA) lost to Divith Reddy (9pts, TS); Garvit Jain (7.5pts, UP) lost to Advik Agrawal (8.5pts, MH); Sattwik Swain (8.5pts, OD) bt Saicharan Srinivasan (7.5pts, TN); Lishanth B (7.5pts, TN) lost to Arjun Singh (8.5pts, MH); Mani Sarbartho (8.5pts, WB) bt Anand Takkshanth (7.5pts, TN); Krithik Muthukumar (8pts, TN) drew with Parv Hakani (8pts, MH); Vishprajesh Anand (7.5pts, TN) lost to Sragvidha S (8.5pts, KA); Muhammad Ibrahim (8pts, KL) bt Hriday Garg (7.5pts, DL); Mohd Siddiqui (8pts, UP) bt Sidhant Rana (7pts, HR); Siddhant Kothari (7pts, MH) lost to Aadwik Krishna (8pts, KA): Heyan Reddy (7.5pts, MH) drew with Advik Mundhada (7.5pts, WB); Timmaraju Sathvik (7.5pts, TS) drew with Pratyush Kumar (7.5pts, UP); Shivin K (7.5pts, TN) drew with Shreyan Thipparthi (7.5pts, TS); Varchas Jayaraman (7.5pts, TN) drew with Varad Patil (7.5pts, MH); Ishaan Laddha (7.5pts, MH) drew with Devansh Keshri (7.5pts, BR).

Girls: Aashvi Singh (8pts, GJ) lost to Kiyanna Parihaar (10pts, RJ); Annanya Chinta (8pts, AP) lost to Divi Bijesh (9.5pts, KL); Vanshika Rawat (9pts, DL) bt Marksim Sriiyukthaa (7.5pts, TN); Radhya Malhotra (8.5pts, PB) bt Rajeswari Aiyappan (7.5pts, KA); Anvi Hinge (7.5pts, MH) lost to Aryahi Bhattacharya (8.5pts, WB); Shruti Sarkar (7.5pts, WB) lost to Karthik Uthaara (8pts, MH); Nakshatra Gumudavelly (7pts, KA) lost to Tvesha Jain (8pts, MH); Kaushi Kulkarni (8pts, KA) bt Deepanjali Srivastava (7pts, UP); Hariprana B (8pts, TN) bt Sahasra Varma Penumastha (7pts, AP); Srijani Naskar (7pts, WB) lost to Aarini Singh (8pts, GJ); Sai Puvvala (8pts, TS) bt Sloka Sujith (7pts, KL); Swara Phasge (6.5pts, TS) lost to Vihana, Kothari (7.5pts, RJ); Harshika M (7.5pts, TN) bt Darshvi Rai (6.5pts, KA); Kashika Goyal (7pts, HR) drew with Vamshika Boga (7pts, TS); Ghritakshi Lalwani (6.5pts, RJ) lost to Hanishka Mishra (7.5pts, KA); Yakshini P (7.5pts, TN) bt Sanskriti Yadav (6.5pts, UP); Anjali Shrivastava (6.5pts, MP) lost to Narayani Marathe (7.5pts, MH). PTI DDV BS BS