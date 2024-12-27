Niemann, Lahiri, DeChambeau to compete in International Series India

Gurugram, Dec 27 (PTI) Several stalwarts, including LIV Golf superstar Joaquin Niemann, defending US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and local hero Anirban Lahiri have confirmed their participation in the the USD2 million International Series India to be held here next month.

The International Series India, which will be the first tournament on the LIV Golf-backed series to be played on the subcontinent, will be held at the DLF Golf & Country Club from January 30 to February 2.

It is the first of 10 events across the season that will also include stops in Macau, Morocco, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, with other destinations soon to be announced.

The series offers players from across the world a pathway onto the LIV Golf League, with the end-of-season rankings champion guaranteed a place on the roster for the following season.

The International Series Rankings also offers players a second chance to claim a place on the LIV Golf League.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Joaquin Niemann, who hails from Chile, captains the Torque GC team on the LIV Golf League.

He was runner-up in the LIV Golf League individual standings in the 2024 season, winning two of the first three tournaments in Mayakoba and Jeddah, and clinching two Tied-2 and two Tied-3 places as he narrowly lost out to two-time major champion Jon Rahm.

Niemann finished the campaign on a high by winning the season-ending USD5 million PIF Saudi International earlier this month in Riyadh in a play-off with 2022 Open champion Cam Smith and promising American Caleb Surratt.

That result, combined with a third-placed finish in the 2024 season-opening International Series Oman, gave Niemann The International Series Rankings crown.