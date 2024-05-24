Night racing returns to Mumbai after two decades with JK Tyre-backed Drag Star Night Race

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Over 60 super cars and 25 super bikes will roar to life on Saturday as night racing returns to Mumbai after nearly two decades with the Drag Star Night Race.

The competitions will take place at the restricted Juhu Airport, once a haven for racing and off-roading events.

The JK Tyre-backed event promises high adrenaline and non-stop thrills as cars and bikes race in pairs along a 400-metre strip.

"This is a high-end racing event. Spectators will witness some of the fanciest and fastest cars go against each other.

"After pioneering the racing movement in India, we are now focusing on exciting motorsports events at such exclusive locations to attract the youth," Sanjay Sharma, Head-Corporate Communication & Motorsport, JK Tyre, said.

As the Traction Partner, JK Tyre will equip a super car with their new premium tyres (Levitas Ultra) and pit it against a Formula 4 car in an exhilarating race.

"We will see a mix of factory-built and modified cars and bikes. In addition to Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens, electric cars like the Mercedes EQS, Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan EV, will also make an appearance," Rongom Mukerji of Elite Octane, the organisers of the Drag Star Night Race, said.

"We have received a tremendous response from not only owners of super cars and bikes but also from race enthusiasts. We are expecting a full house, marking a successful return of racing to the city," he added.

Among the super bikes are BMWs, Suzuki Hayabusas and Kawasakis to name a few.

Several categories have been earmarked to make each race a battle between equals.

Among them are Up To 450 BHP, 451 to 599 BHP, 600 to 799 BHP and 800 BHP and above for super cars and 850cc-1100 and 1100 to 3000cc for super bikes. PTI SSC SSC UNG