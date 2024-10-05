Nihal Sarin powers Alaskan Knights to sole lead in Global Chess League

London, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian prodigy Nihal Sarin helped PBG Alaskan Knights emerge as the sole leaders in the Global Chess League (GCL) after day two that was full of drama with world Number one Magnus Carlsen suffering a shock defeat on time against Alireza Firouzja.

The Alaskan Knights won all three of their matches and secured nine match points to take the pole position, while the Ganges Grandmasters languished in last place without any point in the season two of the meet.

With two impressive victories on Friday -- dominating the American Gambits 14-2, followed by a narrow 8-5 win over the Mumba Masters -- the Alaskan Knights secured their position at the top of the standings.

They are followed by upGrad Mumba Masters (who have also played three matches) and Triveni Continental Kings, Alpine SG Pipers, and American Gambits -- all of whom have three match points from two matches.

Meanwhile, Ganges Grandmasters, led by former world champion Vishwanathan Anand, remained winless after two consecutive defeats.

The day wasn’t without surprises.

Carlsen suffered a shocking defeat on time against Firouzja despite being in a winning position.

However, the standout player of the day was Sarin, whose critical victory in the match against Mumba Masters cemented the Alaskan Knights’ lead.

In the final match of the day, here at Friends House, saw the Alaskan Knights take on the upGrad Mumba Masters.

Both teams entered with strong performances earlier in the day, but it was the Knights who had the upper hand.

On board one, Anish Giri and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave quickly agreed to a draw, as did Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Peter Svidler.

Mumba’s Vidit Gujrathi had an opportunity to turn the tide against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, but after gaining a promising position, time pressure forced him to settle for a draw.

With the match hanging in the balance, it all came down to the final board.

Sarin, the star youngster of the Knights, pulled off a crucial win against Raunak Sadhwani, securing an 8-5 victory and putting the Alaskan Knights in the sole lead of the tournament. PTI TAP UNG TAP 7/21/2024