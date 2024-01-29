Nikhat, Lovlina among 19 Indians to take part in Strandja Memorial

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be among the 19 Indians competing in the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament beginning in Sofia, Bulgaria on February 1.

The squad participating in the Strandja meet is different from the one that will compete at the Olympic qualifiers later in February.

Nikhat, Preeti and Lovlina have already secured an Olympic quota while no male boxer is yet to do that.

World championships silver medallist Amit will lead a dense men's field.

Elite Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg), Amit (51kg), Sachin (57kg), Akash Ramesh Gorkha (60kg), Vanshaj (63.50kg), Rajat (67kg), Akash (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Jugnoo (86 kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), (Sagar 92+kg).

Elite Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Sakshi (57kg), Manisha (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg). PTI BS SSC SSC